Azzurri finally end long run of defeats

Italy..................17Uruguay ..........10ITALY were made to work hard for their narrow victory in Parma which ended a 16-Test losing streak.In a scrappy encounter, Italy outscored Uruguay by two tries to one with Pierre Bruno and Hame Faiva dotting down. Their other points came from Paolo Garbisi’s boot.For Uruguay, Santiago Civetta scored a try which Agustin Ormaechea converted and Federico Favaro succeeded with a penalty.The Azzurri struck for the first try in the 13th minute when they launched an attack deep inside Los Teros’ 22. Garbisi found Bruno with a lo...