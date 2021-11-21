Bolton’s late try secures crown for Army lads

NEWS EXTRABy SAM JACKSON

THE Army U23 team won the 2021 Inter-Services Championship last week, coming back from doubledigit deficits three times against the RAF at Aldershot.Despite seeing a number of try-scoring opportunities resisted, the Army kept on coming, and their domination of the final ten minutes was rewarded with an injury-time try which won the match 31-28 and clinched the overall Championship trophy.Head coach, Capt Gareth Slade-Jones, said: “It was frustrating and a hard watch as a coach. Credit to the RAF, who I thought were outstanding in their defensive set...