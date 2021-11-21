Dropped Davies will fight for World Cup spot

NEWS EXTRABy SAM JACKSON

WALES head coach Wayne Pivac believes Jonathan Davies still has to plenty to offer despite leaving him out against Australia and denying him his 100th international appearance.Pivac says the centre is desperate to play in the 2023 World Cup and that he is not expecting him to go out without a fight.Following the injury to Alun Wyn Jones, Davies, 33, captained Wales against South Africa before being left out against Fiji and now Australia.“He is the captain of this group since Alun Wyn Jones left,” said Pivac.“That doesn’t change...