Same old story as Boks grind it out

By DANIEL GALLAN

Scotland ............15ptsTries: Hogg 35, 58 Conversions: Russell 35 Penalties: Russell 17 South Africa ....30ptsTries: Mapimpi 29, 43 Conversions: E Jantjies 44 Penalties: E Jantjies 24, 51, 56; Pollard 69, 78; Steyn 71IN THE end, it went according to script. Scotland were daring, their backs scintillating at times, but the Springboks ground out a win that only the most ardent Scotsman would claim was not a fair reflection of the 80 minutes in Edinburgh.“We’ve got to suck this one up,” said Scotland’s head coach Gregor Townsend. &#...