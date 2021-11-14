Pumas pile more misery on Azzurri

Italy..................16Argentina ......37ARGENTINA outscored Italy by five tries to one to end their run of seven successive losses – Italy have now not won in 16 games since the 2019 World Cup.Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Matias Moroni, Santiago Cordero and Facundo Bosch scored tries in a convincing win with Emiliano Boffelli adding a penalty and three conversions.Italy scrum-half Stephen Varney scored his team’s try, converted by Paolo Garbisi, who also kicked three penalties.Boffelli set Argentina on their way with a superbly taken high catch and a clev...