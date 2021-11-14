Latest News, News Extra

American Indians call on Chiefs to change

THE National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) has called on Exeter Chiefs to drop their Native American branding.Last month Wasps discouraged Exeter fans from wearing headdresses.Dante Desiderio, the NCAI’s chief executive, said: “The will of Indian Country is clear – Native ‘themed’ mascot imagery and the dehumanising stereotypes it perpetuates must go,”In July 2020, Exeter decided to retain their name, logo and Native American branding around their Sandy Park ground despite a petition signed by more than 3,700 people, altho...

