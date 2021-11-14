Five-try Newbridge pick up where they left off

Welsh National One roundupBy FREDDIE BENNETT & ALED BISTON

NEWBRIDGE ran in five tries as they kicked off their league season with a 41-9 win at Dowlais. The Bridge feel they have a point to prove after being top of division one east by eight points in the 2019/20 season before their campaign was derailed by Covid.They had the bit between their teeth from the off with Stuart Vokes, Robbie Torley, Jake Duffy, Jimmy Gahan, and Gavin McDonald all crossing for tries. Torley also scored a penalty and converted one of the tries.In division one west central, Bridgend Athletic comfort...