Phillips’ hat-trick on Test comeback

Wales ..............29South Africa ..19CARYS Phillips made a mockery of the decisions of previous head coaches not to select her for the past two years with an impressive hat-trick.It has been bewildering why Worcester hooker Phillips has been ignored in recent times, but she proved a point in her first Test back. Scrum-half Ffion Lewis also went over.Phillips reaped the rewards of Wales’ forward dominance and this was an impressive win as Ioan Cunningham’s side made it back-to-back wins this autumn.Prior to last Sunday, Wales had not won a game for two years and th...