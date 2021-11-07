New broom has given the old lags a kick up backside

BRENDAN GALLAGHER COMMENT

THE thing about new starts, fresh brooms, and kicks up the backside is sometimes it’s not so much the influx of new skills and ambition the youthful newbies introduce into proceedings but the new energy the old lags find.Those who perhaps feel under threat by a new approach or even the mere hint of change. Those who accept the gauntlet preferred and rise to the challenge rather than retiring to their tent to sulk.So although yesterday Marcus Smith made an eye-popping contribution off the bench, Freddie Steward looked to the manor born and Adam Radw...