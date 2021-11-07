Welsh ace Cracknell joins Irish

LONDON Irish have signed flanker Olly Cracknell from Welsh side the Ospreys.The 27-year-old joins the Exiles with immediate effect after making more than 100 appearances for Ospreys since his debut in February 2015.He also played six times for Wales U20s and was called up to the senior squad for the 2017 Six Nations.“I'm really pleased to be joining Irish,” Cracknell said. “It's a great opportunity for me at a key period in my career and I hope to play my part.”Irish DoR Declan Kidney said: “He’s a strong player who will add to the curren...