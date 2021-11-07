Reds star White chasing his Blitzboks World Cup dream

By LUKE JARMYN

WESLEY White, the son of South Africa’s 2007 World Cup-winning coach Jake White, is fast making a name for himself away from his father’s shadow in Jersey.The 25-year-old No.8 made an immediate tryscoring impact in the third minute of his first start for the Reds last weekend as he continues his unconventional career path.Having played for Montauban in the French Pro D2 in 2015, he went on a scholarship to Lindenwood University in the USA, becoming a Collegiate All- American, which led to a season at Major League Rugby franchise Austin Herd.Now he has ...