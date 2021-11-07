Lovibond brace puts Bears in the clear

By JOHN JONES

Bristol ..................33 Wasps ....................10BRISTOL Bears put their cup campaign back on track after last week’s defeat against Gloucester with an emphatic win against Wasps.Ella Lovibond, looking impressive all game at inside centre opened the scoring early on for the Bears and would pop up again midway through the second half with a lovely intercept to score her second. With a second try seemingly assured the Bears were denied by a crunching tackle from Wasps debutant Emily Stone. They’d go on to score a pair of driving maul tries before ...