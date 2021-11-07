Allianz Cup

By SAM BRETT

Sale ....................0 Exeter ..............19EXETER ran out easy winners in the wind and rain at Sale.A double from Maisy Allen, plus an early score from Clara Nielson, two of which were converted by Patricia Garcia were enough for the Chiefs, as they left the Sharks scoreless for the second time this season.The Chiefs had dispatched their hosts 54-0 in their most recent encounter in the league at Sandy Park and this was a similarly dominant display from the Devonians.Just three minutes into the match, Nielson got the first from a driving maul.Allen scored h...