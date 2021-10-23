Quirke missed game with knee injury

LEICESTER boss Steve Borthwick said he would “have been proud” of his Tigers even if they had lost.“I was really pleased at their efforts – even if we had got on the wrong side of the scoreline today I would have still been proud of them.“We know we have a lot of things to improve on, but I could not have asked for more of them.”He praised half-backs Ben Youngs and George Ford for their match-winning efforts.Borthwick described Youngs as no one better to lead the crucial attack.“He’s looking sharper and sharper,”...