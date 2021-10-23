Eddie has so many better options than Youngs and Farrell

ALONG with the vast majority of England rugby fans, I have found watching England play rugby since the 2019 World Cup semi-final win against the All Blacks a boring, frustrating and uninspiring experience.

This happened because of one man, Eddie Jones, the best paid international coach with the biggest player pool to pick from.

Let’s not beat around the bush, he’s made a pig’s ear of it and yet he remains in the job. How can that be?

There are players in the recent squad who do not deserve to be there – Ben Youngs is not the best scrum-half and should not be anywhere near the Engla...