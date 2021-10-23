England talent pool strongest since 2003 says Thomas

By ADAM HATHAWAY

WORCESTER head coach Jonathan Thomas believes Ollie Lawrence and Ted Hill are victims of the English rugby scene being at its strongest since the World Cup-winning era of Clive Woodward.Centre Lawrence and back row Hill were both left out of Eddie Jones’ squad for the Autumn Nations Series after being included in a training group last month.Lawrence has won seven caps since 2020 and Warriors club captain Hill won his two caps in 2018, against Japan, and this summer against USA.Thomas, the former Wales flanker won 67 caps and played against Martin Johnson&#x...