Morgan on hot streak

GLOUCESTER No.8 Ben Morgan is back enjoying playing rugby again after a terrible year with injuries.

Morgan has scored four tries so far this Premiership campaign, including two in Sunday’s 25-25 draw against London Irish, which is his second-best tally for an entire Premiership season with just six games played.

The 32-year-old was sidelined for most of 2020 with a long-term leg injury.

“Last year was the worst year of my career in terms of injuries,” Morgan said.

“I went from soft tissue to soft tissue and never actually made it to the field apart from a handful of games at the e...