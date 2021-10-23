Lynagh got his start at Athletic Ground

THE latest players produced by Richmond who have attracted the attention of England this year are wing Louis Lynagh and flanker Jack Kenningham, who were both recruited by Harlequins after playing their age-grade rugby at the Athletic Ground.

Lynagh spent ten years at Richmond from the age of six and returned to the club three years ago when they were in National League 1 on a dual registration from Quins.

“Everyone talks about academies, but young players start at clubs like ours,” said Steve Hill. “There was a time here when the Under-9s coach had the most difficult job at the club as thre...