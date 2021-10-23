Quins win put Sanderson in a spin

By NEIL FISSLER

ALEX Sanderson admits that downing champions Harlequins last week had him dancing for joy – in the kitchen with his wife until the early hours of the morning.Sanderson is one of the Premiership’s most engaging coaches, who gives straight answers.Ask him what affect results like the 28-22 win have on him and his young family, and he comes back with an honest answer.“I went home and drank two bottles of red wine and danced around the kitchen table with my wife until 2am,” Sanderson said. “I had the family up for the weekend, includi...