Honest Amos has no regrets

Up front: Hallam AmosCARDIFF full-back Hallam Amos says he has no regrets about announcing his plans to retire despite missing out on Wales’ autumn internationals.The 27-year-old was left out of Wales’ 38-man squad for the Tests against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia with head coach Wayne Pivac stating it was to do with his medical career.With Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams sidelined, Amos was in the running to add to his 25 caps. But with no intention of going to the 2023 World Cup in France, he decided to be up front with Pivac and Cardiff direct...