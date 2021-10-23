Beating All Blacks is about belief – Phillips

By ROB COLE

FINALLY finding a way to beat the All Blacks after 68 years of heartache is all in the mind according to Wales’ most capped scrum-half, Mike Phillips.Wayne Pivac’s Welsh side take on New Zealand in the opening game of their autumn series on Saturday with the head coach already having hit the warning light by telling fans to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.Phillips, below, played 28 times for his country against the big three southern hemisphere sides, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, and failed to pick up a win.He enjoyed success with...