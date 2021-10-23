Tiger Youngs on leave

LEICESTER hooker Tom Youngs is taking indefinite leave from the club to look after his ill wife. The 34-yearold has not played this season.“Tigers are offering support in all forms to Tom and the Youngs family during this period,” the club said.Tiffany Youngs was diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and Tom pulled out of England’s tour of New Zealand that year to care for her.His younger brother Ben, a Leicester and England teammate, withdrew from the Lions squad to tour New Zealand in 2017 because of her serious health situation.Asked about Youngs’ abse...