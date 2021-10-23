Too much of Wales has become a rugby wasteland

CHRIS HEWETT

The Rhinogydd range, rough and remote; the micro-breweries of Gwynedd; RS Thomas, the fierce preacher-poet of the Llyn Peninsula whose hard verses might be scratched into the hillsides themselves: if you’re a walker, a drinker of proper beer, a literary pilgrim or a combination of the three, North Wales has plenty going for it.What it doesn’t have, depressingly, is a rugby scene.What kind of serious union nation ignores three-quarters of itself, leaving vast acres of territory lying fallow? It doesn’t happen in Ireland, where all four provinces ar...