Brown on panel to explore women’s Lions tour

By SAM JACKSON

Star: Shaunagh BrownENGLAND international Shaunagh Brown will be part of the 13- strong group set up to examine the feasibility of setting up a women’s British and Irish Lions team.It will be chaired by former Wales and Lions wing Ieuan Evans, now a Lions board member. “Women’s rugby is experiencing unprecedented growth around the world, with participation levels continuing to increase every year,” Evans said. “A women’s Lions team is a big opportunity for the women’s game, and I am looking forward to working with th...