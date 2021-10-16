Super 6 helps hot-shot Rory hit mark at Jersey

By LUKE JARMYN

SCOTLAND’S Super 6 league is proving itself to be a “key stepping stone” for up and coming players looking to break into the professional ranks.Fly-half Tim Pittman, the league’s top scorer with 67 points before leaving semi-pro Boroughmuir Bears to Jersey Reds at the start of the month, believes the TV coverage the league receives has been a game changer.It has been a meteoric rise for the 22-year old who was left training on his own come rain or shine for 18 months, and throughout his final year at Bath University, due to Covid.“...