Family affair at Ystalyfera as Gareth goes top

NEWS EXTRABy STEFFAN THOMAS

YSTALYFERA playercoach Gareth James celebrated a significant milestone two weeks ago when he became the first player to pass the 2000 points mark for the club.What makes his achievement more special is he beat his brother Damian’s all time points record for the club, with his dad Noir having also previously held the record.“I love the pressure of goal kicking,” said 40-yearold outside-half James, who has scored 2,004 points for the Championship club.“I probably play better when I kick. All I am at the moment is a bit of a go...