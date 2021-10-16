Star status won’t affect Maro’s performance

By JON NEWCOMBE

MARK McCall has no concerns that Maro Itoje’s growing off-field profile will negatively impact on his rugby.Last November Itoje was signed up by Roc Nations Sports, musician Jay-Z’s sports management company, and looks set to become the first active English rugby player to become a household name since Jonny Wilkinson.Once the front-cover star of Tatler magazine, 26- year-old Itoje has done some outstanding work lobbying for digital equality for underprivileged schoolchildren during lockdown, as well as promoting black history and African art, subject...