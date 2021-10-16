Shocking case of teen star Stafford

MENTION of Bedford Modern school elsewhere in this paper calls to mind one of the saddest stories in English rugby history, a sure fire star of the future being cut down randomly in his teenage pomp. I am talking of Dick Stafford who I am guessing you possibly haven’t heard of.A star rower and unmatchable schoolboy athlete – in his short career he amassed nearly 40 trophies for the family mantlepiece – rugby was nonetheless his main love. He broke into the School First XV aged 13 and captained the side aged 15. A year later he made his senior debut as a flank...