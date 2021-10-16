Road warrior Tunnicliff eyes final hundred

NEWS EXTRA

FORMER prop Tim Tunnicliff is on the final leg of a mammoth 500 mile run to help raise funds and awareness for mental health charities involved with rugby.Four weeks ago Tunnicliff, 45, set off from Land’s End and has covered 400 miles – visiting 70 rugby clubs along the way.His target is to make it to London on Fridaywhere he will finish at one of his former clubs, Old Colfeians.A road-weary Tunnicliff, below, told TRP: “It really has been like an afternoon on a trampoline – plenty of ups and downs. In all honesty, the running has been the e...