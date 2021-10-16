Davies: Switch from Wales has given me new lease

By GARY FITZGERALD

Kicking on: Aled DaviesSARACENS scrum-half Aled Davies is loving his new English “adventure” and has no regrets about putting his fight for more Wales honours on the back burner.Two wins from their opening three games – the only defeat being an agonising one-point loss at Leicester – have boosted confidence they can add a sixth Premiership title to their name.Mark McCall’s men are firm favourites to pick up another victory at The Rec today against a team looking out of sorts. Bath lie bottom of the heap with three successive lo...