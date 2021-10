LEICESTER versus Saracens last week was a bore-fest.With international half-backs on both sides, by my reckoning there was a kick every minute, with neither side looking like scoring a try without the help of the officials.I'd be interested to know what England coach Eddie Jones learnt. OK the weather wasn’t great but rugby is a winter game and if this is the fare we are going to be presented with from two of our leading sides, then we are in for a depressing winter.John Edwards

