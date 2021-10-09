How long will this kow-towing go on?

SEND YOUR COMMENTS TO: The Rugby Paper, Tuition House, St Georges Road, Wimbledon SW19 4EUemail: newsdesk@therugbypaper.co.ukREGARDING Nick Cain’s piece in last week’s Rugby Paper, headed ‘Jersey good enough for Lions but not for the Premiership’.He describes how Jersey’s excellent facilities were used by the Lions before this year’s tour to South Africa, yet will not be deemed good enough for entry to the Premiership if Jersey win the Championship.He says that ‘Premiership double standards stink’, and that ‘the Premi...