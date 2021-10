RUGBY SHORTS

SCARLETS have signed Ospreys lock Lloyd Ashley on a three-week loan deal.Aaron Shingler (back) and Sam Lousi (knee) missed the Scarlets 36-13 victory over the Lions, while Josh Helps is also sidelined.“We have picked up a few injuries in the second row in the opening weeks of the season,” said head coach Dwayne Peel.“Lloyd is an experienced player, a proven performer at this level and has slotted in well with the group this week.”

