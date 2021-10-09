Samoa searching for players to take on Baa-Baas

By ALEX BYWATER

THE BARBARIANS’ autumn clash at Twickenham scheduled for November 27 is poised to descend into farce with the historic side’s opposition for the game in turmoil.Samoa were scheduled to take on the Baa-Baas at the home of English rugby, but last week the South Sea Islanders pulled out of their entire autumn tour due to Covid-19 travel concerns.However they are still trying to fulfil the Barbarians fixture by fielding what they have called a “Samoa selection” side, although who exactly will make up that outfit remains unclear.TRP has been ...