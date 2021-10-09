Scott’s renaissance is worthy of a Test recall

SHANE WILLIAMSWALES AND LIONS LEGEND

WALES are set to confirm their squad for a humdinger of an autumn series this week and Scott Williams deserves a place in Wayne Pivac’s party.Let’s be honest, it’s a daunting, daunting schedule for Wales. To play New Zealand, South Africa and Australia all in one campaign is going to be very tough. There is also a dangerous Fiji side too.The three southern hemisphere giants are all in the best four sides in the world right now and for me, England are also in that quartet.Wayne will want Wales to be taking on teams like this...