RUGBY SHORTS

BATH centre Max Wright has joined Newcastle on a three-month deal.Wright, 24, who was a Junior World Cup winner with England in 2016, has played 36 games for Bath since joining from Yorkshire Carnegie in 2017.“Max is a talented player,” Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards said. “We have been a little short on numbers due to injuries and international call-ups, and Max has all the ability to fit into our system.”

