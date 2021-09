RUGBY SHORTS

OSPREYS three-quarter George North hopes to return from a serious knee injury during the festive period this season.The 29-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in April, ruling him out of the Lins tour to South Africa.“All’s going well at the moment.If I can get back Christmasnew year time I’ll be very happy,” he said.The former Scarlets and Northampton player was injured in Ospreys win over Cardiff Blues.

...