One World Cup is fraught, let alone two!

CHRIS HEWETT

YOU have to laugh. After years of dissing football as a “below stairs” kind of sport, wholly bereft of the values that made Rugby Union a game for Godfearing gentlemen with the right cut of the jib, the mood has changed somewhat dramatically.The moment Arsene Wenger – not just a round-ball type but a Frenchman into the bargain – suggested that football might hold a World Cup every two years rather than every four, World Rugby reached for the selfsame drum and started banging it with a mallet.This is asking a bit much, methinks, not least of...