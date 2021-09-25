Jonny May is target for Top League

ENGLAND winger Jonny May has been sounded out about a potential move to Japan despite being under contract at Gloucester until after the 2023 World Cup.
May rejoined the Cherry and Whites on a year contract last July but then extended his deal before officially moving back to the West Country.
The 31-year-old, who has scored 33 tries in 66 international appearances, is a target for a couple of Japanese Top League outfits who are desperate to obtain his signature.
May was ruled out of Gloucester’s 26-33 defeat by Leicester Tigers on Friday night after picking up an injury in training.
BY NE...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login