DAZN in talks to buy out BT Sport

BT are in advanced talks with global sports subscription video streaming service DAZN about selling their sports broadcasting arm BT Sport.

DAZN are keen to pick up rights to Premier League football after launching in the UK earlier this year with almost exclusively boxing content.

As BT Sport show Premiership and European rugby, a sale would mean DAZN would then own those rights and fans would need to pay a £7.99 a month subscription to watch.

DAZN already have Six Nations rights for North America and produce content for Premiership Rugby.

BY NEIL FISSLER

