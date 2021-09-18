DREAM TEAM

PHIL DOWSON THE NORTHAMPTON SAINTS FORWARDS COACH CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH

1. Soane Tonga’uiha - Giant of a man but with a great offloading game and footwork to go alongside a formidable set piece.2. Dylan Hartley -Leader of the mob. Tenacious and driven. Great fundamentals, particularly throwing. Read the game and didn’t mind a straight truck. Organises a decent social.3. Carl Hayman - Ridiculous player. Clearly set-piece dominant but could do it all. Made life in the back-row easy. Liked to quote “Top Gun” during the game.4. Mike McCarth...