Don’t ignore Ross, Ryan tells Pivac

By ALEX BYWATER

ROSS Moriarty is a star Wales head coach Wayne Pivac just can’t afford to ignore this autumn. That’s the verdict of the pow-erful Dragons back-row’s regional boss Dean Ryan.Moriarty, 27, has 48 Test caps and has already played at two World Cups, but he has slipped out of the Wales picture and missed the 2021 Six Nations title win due to injury.He returned to play all three summer matches although his starts against Canada and in the two games with Argentina came with Wales’ big guns on British & Irish Lions duty in South Africa.Piva...