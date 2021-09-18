Ringfence is here, so let’s see adventure

JEFF PROBYNA FRONT ROW VIEW OF THE GAME

Friday night’s Bristol v Saracens match showed some of the drama we have all missed since the start of lockdown and how the game without a mass of tries can still enthuse the crowd.Although just promoted from the Championship and without their Lions contingent, Sarries showed the strength in depth they have as a club and the quality of coach Mark McCall.It’s pobably not the game that will be seen as the highlight of the weekend, relying on ten penalties and just one try, but still a testament to Saracens determination to put th...