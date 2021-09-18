They’re missing the inimitable taste of Steele at Scrum V

PETER JACKSON

PHIL Steele’s treasure trove of tall stories includes one which illustrates why when it comes to breeding Lions, a village in Carmarthenshire once supplied twice as many as the whole of Scotland.Richie Gray’s appearance off the bench in Australia in 2013 put the Saltaire back in the Test team, albeit briefly. “I’ve come all this way, paid all this money,’’ a Scotland supporter wails while drowning his sorrows. “And for what? To see one player from the whole of Scotland.’’His wailing is overheard by another Lio...