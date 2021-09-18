Harlequins 12-24 Exeter: The Stoop belongs to Appleby’s forwards

EXETER comprehensively shut down Harlequins to topple the defending champions at the Twickenham Stoop in an early statement of their Allianz Premier 15s title credentials.

Behind a dominant performance from Susie Appleby’s forthright forwards, Exeter produced four scores to take a commanding 24-12 victory.

The game’s pivotal point came ten minutes into the second half when Quins back-row Emily Robinson was sent to the sin bin.

Robinson, whose younger sister Flo impressed at fly-half for Exeter, had been lucky not to see a card five minutes earlier after a late, high hit on McKinley Hunt t...