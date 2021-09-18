Lam: Every season we must aim a rung higher

By PAUL REES

PAT LAM has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Bristol until 2028 and having turned the Bears from a Championship side into a Premiership powerhouse, his gaze continues to be fixed upwards.Bristol finished at the top of the Premiership last season and despite Friday night’s opening match defeat by Saracens, Lam, who is in his fifth season as director of rugby, is upbeat.“Every year I have been here we have got better because we have focused on the process, not the outcome,” said the 53-year old former Samoa captain. “You refl...