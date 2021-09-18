Wallabies are threat to Eddie’s RWC future

EDDIE Jones’ autumn agenda took a more challenging turn yesterday when Australia – the team that have been whipping boys for England during his period in charge – completed a double over the world champion Springboks.England’s immaculate played seven won seven record against the Wallabies since Jones took over in 2016 could be in serious jeopardy when the teams face each other at Twickenham in November, given the manner in which Australia dismantled South Africa 30-17 in Brisbane yesterday, having already beaten them 28-26 a week ago.South Africa had n...