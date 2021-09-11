Swansea leave no room for doubt

Welsh round-up By ROB COLE

NEATH’S 150th anniversary celebrations got off to a familiar start as they welcomed their oldest rivals, Swansea to The Gnoll.Neath played Swansea in their first official fixture in the 1871/72 season in a game in which the outcome was “disputed”.There was no dispute 150 years later as the Whites won 17-14.Jay Williams’ side raced into a 17-0 lead early in the second half, although in the end were happy to hang on as Neath hit back with two late tries.Hooker Owen Thomas opened the scoring for the visitors and outside half Jame...