In action at last, and Woods can’t wait!

By ALEX BYWATER

GREG Woods has spent 18 months away from coaching and that is why he is convinced both he and his Ebbw Vale side will be ready to rock when the Indigo Group Premiership Cup begins.Welsh rugby’s semi-professional level has been decimated by the pandemic, but it will return to action on September 18 with a knock-out competition split into east and west pools.“The Welsh Premiership is the last thing to come back,” Woods told TRP.“We kept the squad active through lockdown and kept the players fit. They came in on a voluntary basis through th...