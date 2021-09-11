Head of Rugby: Dean Richards Captain: Mark Wilson Ground: Kingston Park Capacity: 10,200It has been a while since Newcastle were regarded as title contenders, back in the day when Jonny Wilkinson graced Kingston Park, but something is stirring in the north-east under the stewardship of the longserving Dean Richards. The Falcons finished 10th last season despite winning their first three matches, which included trips to Bath and Wasps. They were submerged by Covid’s second wave: three matches were called off and the roll they were on reached the shore. Yet they supplied fo...